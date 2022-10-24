Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Trading 4.2% Higher

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 109,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 263,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12.

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.