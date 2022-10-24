KeyCorp Cuts Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $71.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCOR. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.25.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $104.78.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,533,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,731,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,501,646.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,715,839 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

