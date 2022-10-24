KeyCorp Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $59.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.57.

NWE opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. NorthWestern has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $63.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.30%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

