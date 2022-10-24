KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $24.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.