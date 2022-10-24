Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $167.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.