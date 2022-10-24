Keystone Financial Services Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,706 shares of company stock worth $4,266,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

