Keystone Financial Services Buys 276 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $40.23 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

