Keystone Financial Services Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

