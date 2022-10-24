Keystone Financial Services Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,078 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after buying an additional 589,018 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,283,000.

IYE opened at $46.57 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.02.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

