Keystone Financial Services Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 23.3% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,738,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $377.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.20 and its 200 day moving average is $399.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.