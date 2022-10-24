Keystone Financial Services Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $105.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

