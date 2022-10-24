Keystone Financial Services Sells 39 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 0.4% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $370.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.36 and its 200 day moving average is $336.52. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

