Kin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $327,705.00 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Kin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $22.59 million and $327,705.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Kin
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,205,846,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Kin
