Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.51.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE K opened at C$4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.20.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. Also, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$304,684.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,240.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.