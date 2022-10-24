Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,406,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $2,245,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.51. 15,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,588. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.