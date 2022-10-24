Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after purchasing an additional 220,036 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $6.08 on Monday, reaching $113.87. 52,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,752. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $1,645,593.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,279 shares of company stock valued at $100,592,908 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

