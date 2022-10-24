Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 677.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 44,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 64,902 shares of company stock worth $2,546,753 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

