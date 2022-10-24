Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 303 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Down 2.0 %
INTU stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $408.78. 11,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,217. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuit (INTU)
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.