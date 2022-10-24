Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.65 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.65 million and $477,339.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00270576 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00090679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00067226 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,334,128 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

