Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.10

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 178312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($32.14) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.