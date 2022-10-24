Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) PT Lowered to €24.60 at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €24.60 ($25.10) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
VOPKY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.
About Koninklijke Vopak
