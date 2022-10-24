Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) PT Lowered to €24.60 at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €24.60 ($25.10) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VOPKY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $41.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

