Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $97.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,957,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 12.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $97,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.10. 194,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,154. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

