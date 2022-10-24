Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,930 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.95. 1,150,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,858,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

