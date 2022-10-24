Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,360,000 after buying an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,434,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after buying an additional 339,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,937,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VBK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.30. 30,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,141. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.90.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
