Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $219.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,471. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

