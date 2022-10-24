Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,854,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $200,486,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 109,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 842,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,583,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.43 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.