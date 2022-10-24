Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH opened at $537.66 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.00 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.91. The company has a market cap of $502.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.