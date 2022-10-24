LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 7.3 %

LTMAQ stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.83. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

Featured Articles

