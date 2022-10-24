LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 5,327 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.41.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,293. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.90. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

