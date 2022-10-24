LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,298 shares of company stock worth $12,888,956 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.16. 22,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.71. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

