LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.55 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,498 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10,232.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.99. 399,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,431,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

