LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $2.14 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $2.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

