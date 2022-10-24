LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after acquiring an additional 381,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,159,796,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $454.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.67. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

