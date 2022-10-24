LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock worth $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. 63,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.33. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.