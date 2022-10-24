LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 10,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $305,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.05. 116,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,255,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.