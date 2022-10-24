LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 9,510 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $9,798,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

