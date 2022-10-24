LGT Group Foundation Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 86,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.71. The company has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

