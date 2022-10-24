LGT Group Foundation Has $29.47 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 0.9% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Hess were worth $29,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.18. 18,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,095. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $68.32 and a 52-week high of $135.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

