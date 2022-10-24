LGT Group Foundation Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

LGT Group Foundation cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

SNY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

