LGT Group Foundation Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.3% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,455,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.04. 149,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

