Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.97. 62,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Insider Activity

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,533,229.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $43,323.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,630,825.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,193. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 25.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

