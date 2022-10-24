Lido Staked ETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.68 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,342.57 or 0.06940598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $4.68 billion and $1.27 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,477,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,475,190.22804132 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,340.68659829 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,609,340.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

