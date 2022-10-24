LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Up 2.7 %

LFVN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in LifeVantage by 61.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $49,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

