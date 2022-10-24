Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lifeway Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 2.4 %

LWAY opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.