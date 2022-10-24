Linear One Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Linear has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $74.80 million and $1.51 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

