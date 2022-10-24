LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

LINKBANCORP Stock Up 0.4 %

LNKB stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LINKBANCORP

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP stock. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. LINKBANCORP makes up approximately 0.6% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of LINKBANCORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

