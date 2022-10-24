LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
LINKBANCORP Stock Up 0.4 %
LNKB stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.
