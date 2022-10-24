Liquity Market Cap Reaches $60.10 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $503,276.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00003778 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,453,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

