Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

EXAS opened at $32.67 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.