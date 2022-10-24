Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.71 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $111.71 million and $4.55 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00004938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012275 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005542 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 116,924,976 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

