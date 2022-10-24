Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Stake Reduced by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 127.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.92. 254,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,493,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 20.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

